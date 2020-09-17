Last updated on .From the section Europa League

The Skonto Stadium will host the remainder of the game between Riga and Tre Fiori on Friday

Celtic face a wait to find out their next Europa League opponents after the second qualifying round match between Riga FC and Tre Fiori was abandoned.

The tie at Riga's Skonto Stadium did begin, but high winds called a halt to proceeding after eight minutes.

Uefa have stated that the game had to be suspended "to protect the safety of all persons involved in the game".

The match has been rescheduled for 08:00 (BST) on Friday, with the winner hosting the Scottish champions.

Celtic enter at the third qualifying round after being knocked out of the Champions League qualifying by Ferencvaros of Hungary.