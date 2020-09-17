Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Jonathan Grounds can play at centre-back or left-back

Swindon Town have signed former Birmingham City defender Jonathan Grounds on a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old made 170 appearances in six seasons with the club, spending the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Bolton.

Grounds did not make a first-team appearance for Blues last season and was released earlier this summer.

He started his career at Middlesbrough, making his Premier League debut as a 19-year-old, and spent two years at Oldham before joining Birmingham.

