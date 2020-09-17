Last updated on .From the section QPR

Osman Kakay has started QPR's past nine competitive games

Queens Park Rangers defender Osman Kakay has signed a new four-year contract with the Championship club.

The 23-year-old right-back will now remain at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Kakay came through the club's youth academy and made his first-team debut in a League Cup tie in August 2016.

He has scored one goal in 21 outings in all competitions for the R's, and has also had loan spells at Livingston, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle.

Kakay has started both of Rangers' games so far this season, having established himself in the side after the 2019-20 campaign resumed in June.