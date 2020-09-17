Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen beat FK Viking 2-0 to set up the meeting with Sporting

Aberdeen are eager to face "iconic" Sporting CP even if the Portuguese giants are depleted due to Covid-19 infections, says boss Derek McInnes.

Sporting recorded 10 positive cases on Wednesday, with their league opener on Saturday in doubt.

They are due to host Aberdeen on Thursday in the Europa League third qualifying round after the Scottish Premiership side defeated FK Viking.

"They're going to have a huge squad to choose from," McInnes said.

"We look forward to it regardless of what team Sporting put out, I'm sure they'll be firm favourites and have a decent level of player, so we've got to go and set about that task, but set about it we will."

Uefa rules stipulate a game will go ahead as long as teams can field 13 players, including one goalkeeper.

Last month Czech Republic were forced to field an entirely new team for a Nations League game against Scotland after two positive cases sent the original squad into isolation.

Eight of Sporting's 10 cases are players, with coach Ruben Amorim also testing positive.

"I don't know who the players are and whether they're key or influential players. Certainly it doesn't make things straightforward for them," McInnes told BBC Scotland after his side's 2-0 win in Norway.

"We're just looking forward to going to one of the iconic teams in world football.

"It was important for my players to get through tonight to try and experience that. We'd have been kicking ourselves if we passed up that opportunity."

What do the rules say?