The winners of the Carabao Cup qualify for the Europa Conference League

Liverpool could play Leicester or Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round after the draw was completed before the third-round games are played.

Liverpool visit League One Lincoln in the third round next week - with games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The fourth round happens the following week, starting on Monday, 28 September.

Leyton Orient or Tottenham will host Chelsea or Barnsley, while holders Manchester City or Bournemouth visit Millwall or Burnley in round four.

Fourth-round draw in full

Lincoln or Liverpool v Leicester or Arsenal

Millwall or Burnley v Manchester City or Bournemouth

West Brom or Brentford v Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood or Everton v West Ham or Hull

Bristol City or Aston Villa v Stoke or Gillingham

Leyton Orient or Tottenham v Chelsea or Barnsley

Newport or Watford v Morecambe or Newcastle

Preston or Brighton v Luton or Manchester United