Conor Gallagher had two spells in the Championship last season

West Brom have signed England Under-21 midfielder Conor Gallagher on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old spent last season in the Championship with loan spells at Charlton and Swansea.

Gallagher said there was "a lot of interest from the Premier League" but "this is where I want to be".

Meanwhile, West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says he will be "extremely disappointed" if a deal is not done for Filip Krovinovic to rejoin the club.

The Croatian midfielder spent last season on loan from Benfica as the Baggies won promotion.

Bilic says the club "have to find some money for a loan or whatever" but added: "He wants to come. Everybody wants him here."