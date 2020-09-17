Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic defender Shane Duffy has hit back at former Ireland international Gary Breen for claiming his move to Scottish football will lower his standards. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic could sign versatile Preston North End defender Ben Davies on a pre-contract in January. (Sun) external-link

Broadcasters Premier Sports issued an apology after technical problems caused Rangers fans to miss the fourth goal - scored by Jermain Defoe - in the 5-0 Europa League rout of Lincoln Red Imps. (Sun) external-link

Rangers could renew their pursuit of Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu after the Ligue 2 side lowered their £4m asking price. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Craig Bryson has agreed a one-year contract with St Johnstone less than two weeks after leaving Aberdeen. (Courier) external-link

Dundee United defender Mark Connolly's Scottish FA charge - after he reportedly breached Covid-19 regulations by refusing to wear a face covering in a taxi last month - sets a "weird precedent", says manager Micky Mellon. (Courier) external-link

Livingston boss Gary Holt has praised striker Anthony Stokes - who left without playing a game - for trying to overcome his difficulties with training on the club's plastic pitch before volunteering to cancel his contract. (Scotsman) external-link