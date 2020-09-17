Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Scotland's four Europa League clubs have been split into groups for Friday's (13:00 BST) play-off draw, narrowing down the potential opponents.

Should Rangers see off Willem II on Thursday, they could land Tottenham.

And if Celtic beat FC Riga, they may face Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Brest or the likes of Ludogorets.

A Rijeka reunion is possible for Aberdeen should they defeat Sporting, and Motherwell or Hapoel Be'er Sheva's prospective opponents include Besiktas.

Aberdeen will be the only Scottish side seeded if they progress to the play-off round, which takes place on 1 October.

All qualifying ties are played over one leg, with the team drawn first at home.

Europa League

Champions Path Group 2

Seeded teams

Dynamo Brest (Belarus)

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Unseeded teams

Ludogorets

Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina) or Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro)﻿

Riga (Latvia)/Tre Fiori (San Marino) or Celtic

Ararat-Armenia (Aremenia) or Celje (Slovenia)﻿﻿

Main Path

Group 1

Seeded teams

Basel (Switzerland)﻿ or Anorthosis (Cyprus)﻿

Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Rep) or Sonderjyske (Denmark)

Besiktas (Turkey) or Rio Ave (Portugal)

Unseeded teams

CSKA-Sofia (Bulgaria) or B36 (Faroe Islands)

AC Milan (Italy) or Bodo Glimt (Norway)﻿﻿

Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) or Motherwell

Group 2

Seeded teams

Sporting CP (Portugal) or Aberdeen

Mura (Slovenia) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Copenhagen (Denmark) or Piast Gliwice (Poland)﻿

Unseeded teams

LASK (Austraia) or Dunajska Streda (Slovakia)﻿

Rijeka (Croatia) or Kolos Kovalivka (Ukraine)﻿﻿

Rosenborg (Norway) or Alanyaspor (Turkey)﻿

Group 4

Seeded teams

Galatasaray (Turkey)﻿ or Hajduk Split (Croatia)

Shkendija (Macedonia) or Tottenham (England)﻿﻿﻿

Standard Liege (Belgium) or Vojvodina (Serbia)

APOEL (Cyprus) or Zrinjski (Bosnia-Herz)﻿﻿

Unseeded teams

Rostov (Russia) or Maccabi Haifa (Israel)

Willem II (Netherlands)﻿ or Rangers

Fehervar (Hungary) or Reims (France)

Steaua Bucharest (Romania) or Slovan Liberec (Czech Rep)