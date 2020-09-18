Last updated on .From the section Aldershot

Ross McCormack played 13 times for Scotland and scored two goals for his country

He has had almost £25m spent on him in transfer fees, played alongside Usain Bolt and once missed training because his electric gates would not open.

Now ex-Scotland striker Ross McCormack is back in English football after joining National League side Aldershot Town on a one-year contract.

"It wasn't a hard decision to make to be honest (on joining the club), but now is the right time to come back and get going again in England," said the ex-Aston Villa, Fulham and Leeds man.

McCormack has never played in the Premier League, but he was prolific at Championship level for Cardiff, Leeds and Fulham, scoring 116 league goals in eight seasons.

His move to Fulham in 2014 was for a then-Championship record fee of £11m, but a £12m move to Aston Villa two years later did not work out.

He found the net just three times in 20 league appearances and was disciplined by the club in January 2017 for "continually missing training".

He eventually went on loan to Australia, first with Melbourne City and then Central Coast Mariners.

It was there that he played alongside Jamaican sprinter Bolt as the world's fastest man tried unsuccessfully to start a football career at the age of 32.

Most recently, he spent the first part of 2019 on loan at Motherwell, with whom he made his name after leaving first club Rangers in 2006.