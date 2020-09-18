Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport County have signed defender Bradley Webb from Bristol City on a season-long loan.

The Championship club have the option to recall the 19-year-old in January.

Webb, who spent last season on loan at Southern Football League side Yate Town, will team up with fellow Robin Saikou Janneh at the League Two side.

"I'm really grateful to the manager (Exiles boss Michael Flynn) for giving me the opportunity to join the club," Webb said.

"I know I'll have to work hard in training to get minutes on the pitch, but I'm eager to get going.

"Playing out on loan at Yate last season was a good learning curve for me, and an experience that I took a lot from.

"The manager has given plenty of opportunities to younger players in the past, so I'm looking forward to playing under him."

