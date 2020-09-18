Last updated on .From the section Derby

Florian Jozefzoon has scored just twice in 41 appearances for Derby

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has said he hopes forward Florian Jozefzoon can find a new club by the end of the transfer window.

The 29-year-old, who joined for an undisclosed fee in July 2018, has not been given a squad number this season.

Cocu told BBC Radio Derby: "It's best he finds a new challenge and a new chapter in his career.

"I hope that he can find a new challenge at a club where he can enjoy playing again."

Jozefzoon won consecutive Dutch titles between 2014 and 2016 for PSV playing under Cocu.

After a successful season at Brentford he made the switch to Pride Park, but has scored just twice in 41 appearances for Derby, who lost 2-0 to Reading in the opening game of the Championship season last Saturday.

"When he arrived he played quite a lot of games," added Cocu.

"It didn't work out, and then he was out of the team, and then came back in - so (he) still got some opportunities to prove himself, but in the end we had to make a decision."

Former Barcelona midfielder Cocu also told BBC Radio Derby the club do not necessarily need to sell before bringing new players in.