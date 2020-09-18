Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Nathan Cameron made 19 appearances in all competitions for Macclesfield Town last season

Wigan Athletic have signed defender Nathan Cameron on a short-term deal after he left Macclesfield Town.

The 28-year-old began his career with Coventry City before spending time at Bury and later the Silkmen.

"Nathan's been in for a while training and getting his fitness," Wigan boss John Sheridan said.

"He's got promotion on his CV, lots of experience under his belt and his experienced will be valuable to the young lads in our team."

