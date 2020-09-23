StokeStoke City19:00GillinghamGillingham
Line-ups
Stoke
- 16Davies
- 37Collins
- 36Souttar
- 3Fox
- 14Smith
- 20Oakley-Boothe
- 34Thompson
- 35Tymon
- 26Campbell
- 19Gregory
- 11McClean
Substitutes
- 6Batth
- 7Ince
- 18Brown
- 21Fletcher
- 24Cousins
- 25Powell
- 40Nna Noukeu
Gillingham
- 12Walsh
- 14McKenzie
- 6Medley
- 26Maghoma
- 3Ogilvie
- 7Willock
- 20Robertson
- 23Woods
- 10Graham
- 15Akinde
- 11Coyle
Substitutes
- 2Jackson
- 5Tucker
- 16MacDonald
- 18Mellis
- 19Oliver
- Referee:
- David Webb