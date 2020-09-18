Last updated on .From the section Watford

James Garner made his Manchester United debut in February 2019, coming on as a late substitute in United's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace

Championship club Watford have signed Manchester United midfielder James Garner on a season-long loan.

Garner, 19, started three Europa League games for United last season and has played seven first-team matches in all since his debut in February 2019.

Garner captained England Under-17s during the 2018 European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage.

He could make his debut for the Hornets in Saturday's away league game at Sheffield Wednesday.

Watford, relegated from the Premier League last term, won their season opener 1-0 against Middlesbrough on 11 September.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.