Shilow Tracey scored one goal in seven appearances on loan at Macclesfield last term

League One club Shrewsbury Town have signed midfielder Shilow Tracey on a season-long loan from Tottenham.

The 22-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Spurs, spent the second half of last season on loan at Macclesfield in League Two.

"He is very, very quick and can play anywhere across the front three," said Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts.

"He's someone with explosive power and he's someone we are looking forward to working with."