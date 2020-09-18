Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Jack Sowerby (right) last played for Fleetwood in a 2-2 draw at Portsmouth in March 2020

Northampton Town have signed midfielder Jack Sowerby from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old scored 13 goals in 96 appearances for Fleetwood, netting one goal in 30 games in 2019-20, and the deal has an option for a further year.

"Jack is a player who has been on our radar for some time," said Cobblers manager Keith Curle.

"He is a dynamic, attacking midfield player who likes to get forward and has an eye for goal."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.