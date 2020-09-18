Sam Finley: Fleetwood Town sign ex-Accrington Stanley midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town have signed former Accrington Stanley midfielder Sam Finley on a one-year deal.
Finley is currently serving a ban for using abusive language towards Rochdale's ex-Republic of Ireland defender Paul McShane during a League One fixture on 1 January.
He parted company with Stanley on Monday by mutual consent.
The 28-year-old scored six times in 82 appearances for Accrington after joining them from AFC Fylde in 2018.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.