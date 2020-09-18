Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Sam Finley made 82 appearances for Accrington Stanley before leaving by mutual consent in September

Fleetwood Town have signed former Accrington Stanley midfielder Sam Finley on a one-year deal.

Finley is currently serving a ban for using abusive language towards Rochdale's ex-Republic of Ireland defender Paul McShane during a League One fixture on 1 January.

He parted company with Stanley on Monday by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old scored six times in 82 appearances for Accrington after joining them from AFC Fylde in 2018.

