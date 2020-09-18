Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Cyrus Christie has twice won promotion to the Premier League with Fulham

Nottingham Forest have signed Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international joined Fulham from Middlesbrough in January 2018 and has twice helped them win promotion to the Premier League.

He started his career with Coventry before a spell with Derby.

Christie is the second player to join the Reds this week after goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.