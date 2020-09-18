Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish Premiership clubs are already regularly testing for Covid-19

Scottish lower league clubs will have to test their players for Covid-19 before matches against Premiership clubs in this season's League Cup.

Teams competing in the Challenge Cup do not need to test but may be required to if they face Premiership colt teams.

However, the cost of the swab tests would be met by the Premiership club of the colt team.

The League Cup first-round group stage begins early next month and Challenge Cup dates are still to be confirmed.

The SPFL say clubs will forfeit a League Cup match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat if they are "unable or unwilling to field a team" in round one. Teams unable to fulfil a Challenge Cup tie will forfeit the match.

And Premiership clubs will not be required to enter a colt team in the 2020-21 competition.

"The fact that Premiership clubs will pay for Covid-19 tests to be carried out by lower league opponents in the Challenge Cup is very positive," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

"The enormous efforts SPFL clubs are going to is a sign of the sport's determination to do everything humanly possible to mitigate the impact of Covid-19."