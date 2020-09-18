FAI Cup quarter-finals: Derry City to travel to Sligo Rovers for last-eight tie
Derry City will travel to face Sligo Rovers in their FAI Cup quarter-final on the weekend of 13/15 November.
The clubs last met in their first League of Ireland game after the sport's resumption in late July when Sligo won 2-0 at the Brandywell.
Derry stayed sixth in the Premier Division table after Friday's disappointing 0-0 home draw against St Patrick's Athletic.
Sligo are fifth - three points ahead of Derry - after losing 1-0 to Bohemians.
Bohs will host Dundalk in the tie of round with Finn Harps taking on League of Ireland leaders Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town up against Shelbourne in the other last-eight tie.
The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on the following weekend with the cup final provisionally down for 27 November.
Extra.ie FAI Cup Cup quarter-finals
Bohemians v Dundalk
Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers
Sligo Rovers v Derry City
Athlone Town v Shelbourne