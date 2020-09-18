German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich0SchalkeFC Schalke 040

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 4Süle
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18Goretzka
  • 7Gnabry
  • 25Müller
  • 10Sané
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 11Cuisance
  • 14Zirkzee
  • 19Davies
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Nübel
  • 41Richards
  • 42Musiala

Schalke

  • 1Fährmann
  • 13Rudy
  • 17Stambouli
  • 4Kabak
  • 24Oczipka
  • 8Serdar
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 14Matondo
  • 7Uth
  • 25Harit
  • 18Mendes Paciência

Substitutes

  • 3Mendyl
  • 9Raman
  • 11Ibisevic
  • 15Kutucu
  • 22Skrzybski
  • 23Schubert
  • 28Schöpf
  • 31Becker
  • 33Thiaw
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamSchalke
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 1, FC Schalke 04 0. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sebastian Rudy (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gonçalo Paciência (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amine Harit.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11001013
2Wolfsburg00000000
2Stuttgart00000000
2Hoffenheim00000000
2Freiburg00000000
2Werder Bremen00000000
2RB Leipzig00000000
2Hertha Berlin00000000
2Augsburg00000000
2Frankfurt00000000
2DSC Arminia Bielefeld00000000
2B Mgladbach00000000
2B Dortmund00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
2Mainz00000000
2Union Berlin00000000
2Köln00000000
18Schalke100101-10
