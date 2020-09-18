Goal! FC Bayern München 1, FC Schalke 04 0. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Bayern MunichBayern Munich0SchalkeFC Schalke 040
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, FC Schalke 04 0. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Rudy (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Attempt saved. Gonçalo Paciência (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amine Harit.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Wolfsburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stuttgart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hoffenheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Freiburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Werder Bremen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|RB Leipzig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hertha Berlin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Augsburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Frankfurt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|DSC Arminia Bielefeld
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B Mgladbach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B Dortmund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B Leverkusen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mainz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Union Berlin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Köln
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Schalke
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0