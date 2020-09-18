Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cefn Druids play their home games at The Rock

Cefn Druids have announced that players, staff and volunteers at the Cymru Premier club have all returned negative Covid-19 tests.

Druids' first two league games of the season were called off because they failed to fully adhere to the league's Safer Return to Play protocols.

But their campaign will belatedly begin at Bala Town on Sunday.