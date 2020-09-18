Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jota scored 44 goals for Wolves in 131 appearances

Liverpool have agreed to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota for £41m in a deal that could rise to £45m with add-ons.

The move for the 23-year-old Portugal winger follows Liverpool's £20m capture of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

In a separate deal, Wolves are set to sign 18-year-old Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever from the Reds.

Hoever's move is expected to be worth £9m, with a possible further £4.5m in add-ons and a 15% sell-on clause.

Jota can play across the forward line and would provide further cover - in addition to Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi - for Liverpool's vaunted front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The former Atletico Madrid player joined Wolves on loan in their 2017-18 Championship-winning campaign before making a £12.8m permanent switch in 2018.

Jota has made 131 appearances for the Molineux side, scoring 44 goals, including hat-tricks in last season's Europa League victories against Besiktas and Espanyol.

He is in line to become Liverpool's third summer signing following the arrival of Spain midfielder Alcantara and Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas for about £11.7m.

