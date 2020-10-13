League Two
CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: Jonny-Rocks Stadium, England

Cheltenham Town v Grimsby Town

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 20Griffiths
  • 5Raglan
  • 4Tozer
  • 15Boyle
  • 11Blair
  • 7Thomas
  • 23Bonds
  • 26Sercombe
  • 3Hussey
  • 19Lloyd
  • 14Williams

Substitutes

  • 8Clements
  • 9Reid
  • 10May
  • 16Addai
  • 17Freestone
  • 22Harris
  • 24Horton

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 5Öhman
  • 6Waterfall
  • 2Hendrie
  • 3Preston
  • 21Tilley
  • 20Edwards
  • 15Clifton
  • 36Morton
  • 25Pollock
  • 12Gibson

Substitutes

  • 7Green
  • 8Windsor
  • 9Hanson
  • 14Spokes
  • 23Russell
  • 26Taylor
  • 32Idehen
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match report to follow.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32108087
2Port Vale32104047
3Newport32105237
4Crawley32014406
5Morecambe320147-36
6Harrogate31206245
7Salford31206245
8Colchester31203125
9Bradford31204315
10Forest Green31203215
11Stevenage31115324
12Leyton Orient21103214
13Walsall21103214
14Scunthorpe31112204
15Exeter311145-14
16Cheltenham21014223
17Carlisle310224-23
18Barrow302134-12
19Mansfield302134-12
20Tranmere302103-32
21Oldham300327-50
22Bolton300305-50
23Grimsby200205-50
24Southend300318-70
