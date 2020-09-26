Port ValePort Vale15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|6
|2
|Port Vale
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Harrogate
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Salford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|5
|Stevenage
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|6
|Colchester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Forest Green
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|8
|Leyton Orient
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|9
|Newport
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|10
|Walsall
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|11
|Cheltenham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|12
|Carlisle
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|13
|Crawley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|Morecambe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|15
|Bradford
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|Mansfield
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|Barrow
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|18
|Scunthorpe
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|19
|Exeter
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|20
|Tranmere
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|21
|Bolton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|22
|Oldham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|23
|Grimsby
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|24
|Southend
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0