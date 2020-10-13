League Two
WalsallWalsall0Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0

Walsall v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1Roberts
  • 2Norman
  • 6Scarr
  • 5J Clarke
  • 21Nurse
  • 22Holden
  • 16Guthrie
  • 8Kinsella
  • 15McDonald
  • 11Adebayo
  • 9Lavery

Substitutes

  • 3Jules
  • 7Sinclair
  • 12Bates
  • 13Rose
  • 17Nolan
  • 23Osadebe
  • 24White

Leyton Orient

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 18Akinola
  • 6Coulson
  • 3Widdowson
  • 16Brophy
  • 44Wright
  • 4Cissé
  • 7McAnuff
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 39Johnson
  • 11Dayton

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 2Ling
  • 8Clay
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 23Turley
  • 24Sweeney
  • 26Kyprianou
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Caolan Lavery (Walsall).

  3. Post update

    Caolan Lavery (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Wright (Leyton Orient).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Elijah Adebayo (Walsall).

  6. Post update

    Ousseynou Cissé (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James Dayton (Leyton Orient).

  8. Post update

    Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32108087
2Port Vale32104047
3Newport32105237
4Crawley32014406
5Morecambe320147-36
6Harrogate31206245
7Salford31206245
8Colchester31203125
9Bradford31204315
10Forest Green31203215
11Stevenage31115324
12Leyton Orient21103214
13Walsall21103214
14Scunthorpe31112204
15Exeter311145-14
16Cheltenham21014223
17Carlisle310224-23
18Barrow302134-12
19Mansfield302134-12
20Tranmere302103-32
21Oldham300327-50
22Bolton300305-50
23Grimsby200205-50
24Southend300318-70
