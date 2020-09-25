TEAM NEWS
Tariq Lamptey is expected to be fit for Brighton despite limping off during the 3-0 win at Newcastle last weekend following a series of heavy challenges.
Yves Bissouma serves the second game of his three-match suspension.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes to his starting line-up for Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Luton and he has no fresh injury concerns.
United's only absentees are defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Brighton got an excellent win at Newcastle last week. Just as they did against Chelsea in their first game, they created plenty of chances, which is a really good sign of how they have progressed since last season. They look a lot more dangerous.
United are under pressure already but I think their defeat at home by Crystal Palace will act as the kick up the backside they need. I'd be surprised if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side do not produce a much better performance this time.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Declan McKenna
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester United ended a run of three top-flight defeats in a row away to Brighton by winning this fixture 3-0 in June.
- United are vying for a fourth successive victory against the Seagulls.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Albion have won two of their past three league games, as many as they had in their previous 17 attempts.
- Brighton last managed back-to-back league victories in November 2019.
- The Seagulls have never won more than one of their opening three fixtures in a top-flight campaign, but neither have they lost both of their first two home matches in a season at that level.
- They have only earned one point from the past five Premier League fixtures at the Amex Stadium, while their only top-flight home win in 10 attempts this year came against Arsenal in June.
- Brighton are unbeaten in all 11 Premier League fixtures in which Neal Maupay has scored.
- Pascal Gross has provided either a goal or an assist in each of his past four league appearances against Manchester United. Two of his three goals in this fixture were winners.
Manchester United
- United could lose their opening two league games in a season for the first time since 1992-93.
- They haven't won their first away league fixture in either of the past two seasons, including a defeat at Brighton in 2018-19.
- However, United have won four successive Premier League away matches by an aggregate score of 10-0. They were the most recent Premier League side to earn five consecutive away victories without conceding a goal, back in December 2011.
- The Red Devils are unbeaten in seven Premier League away matches since a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on 19 January (W5, D2).
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Graham Potter were opposition players when Manchester United were beaten 6-3 by Southampton at The Dell in the Premier League in October 1996. They both came on as a substitute in that game.