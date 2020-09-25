TEAM NEWS
West Brom are without the suspended Kieran Gibbs, while loanee Conor Gallagher is ineligible to face his parent club.
Ahmed Hegazi is back in training after recovering from a hamstring problem.
Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva could make their first league starts for Chelsea, while new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is also under consideration.
Andreas Christensen is banned, while Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic remain unavailable because of injuries.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Chelsea's defeat by Liverpool last week was a bit of a reality check for them. Frank Lampard's side looked pretty ordinary at times, and it was a reminder of where they are at - he is still trying to work out what his best team is, with all their new signings.
We also saw, again, that Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is not good enough - he makes too many mistakes, which is why they have gone out and signed Edouard Mendy this week.
Whoever is in goal for them at The Hawthorns, Chelsea will surely bring in Thiago Silva at the back for his first league game - but I don't see West Brom causing the Blues many problems anyway.
The Baggies have lost their first two games, and conceded eight goals already. Things are not going to be any easier this time, but the only thing I would say in their defence is that in Leicester, Everton and now Chelsea, they have started their season by playing three teams who will probably finish in the top eight.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Declan McKenna
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Brom have lost 18 of the 24 Premier League meetings, more than against any other side.
- The Baggies are on a four-game losing streak in this fixture, conceding nine goals without reply.
- Chelsea have won each of their past three away league games at The Hawthorns.
- West Brom's most recent victory over the Blues was 3-0 at home in the Premier League in May 2015.
West Bromwich Albion
- West Brom are winless in six league matches dating back to last season (D3, L3).
- They have claimed just 11 Premier League points from the last 48 available (W3, D2, L11).
- Albion have won only three of their past 24 top-flight home fixtures (D9, L12).
- Both of West Brom's league goals this season were scored from outside the penalty area.
- Matheus Pereira has contributed to 26 league goals for the Baggies since the start of last season with nine goals and 17 assists, 11 more than any other player at the club.
- Callum Robinson's solitary Premier League goal in 22 appearances came against Chelsea while playing for Sheffield United.
- Branislav Ivanovic made 261 Premier League appearances for Chelsea between 2008-2016, scoring 22 goals.
Chelsea
- Chelsea have not lost an away game in the month of September since 2016, winning seven times and drawing once in all competitions.
- However, they have kept just one clean sheet in their 20 Premier League away fixtures under manager Frank Lampard.
- The Blues have lost three of their past seven away league matches at newly-promoted sides.
- Chelsea won five of their opening six away league games under Lampard, but have since won only five of 14 (D3, L6).
- Lampard has won both of his previous league meetings against West Brom as a manager, by an aggregate score of 7-2.
- He won 13 of his 15 league appearances as a player against the Baggies (D1, L1), scoring six goals.