Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Motherwell, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Manager Neil Lennon admits Celtic are "working away in the background" as he looks for one more signing before the window closes next month. (Daily Record)
Neil Lennon has also shot down suggestions that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is distracted by transfer talk. (Sun)
Jermain Defoe is convinced fellow striker Alfredo Morelos can become Rangers' new 'Super Al' but insists the Colombian needs to help the club end their current trophy drought before he can be mentioned in the same breath as the legendary Ally McCoist. (Sun)
Allan McGregor should be the Rangers number one but competition from goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has been brilliant, reckons former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)
Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson says his Europa League penalty shootout heroics have helped banish two years of despair on the sidelines. (Daily Record)
Hibs midfielder Scott Allan has been ruled out of Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash with Rangers as he deals with an ongoing health issue. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim will miss the Europa League meeting with Aberdeen next week, having contracted Covid-19, taking the club's number of cases up to 10. (Sun)
Manager Neil Lennon says that joining a British Premier League would make Celtic a "megaclub", and believes that majority shareholder Dermot Desmond could be the man to finally make such a move happen. (Glasgow Times)
St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig is tipping new arrival Craig Bryson to make a big impact at McDiarmid Park. (Courier)
Dundee are set to sign Jamaican forward Nicholas Hamilton on-loan from Canadian side York 9 FC. (Daily Record)
Hearts youngster Leeroy Makovora has left Tynecastle to join Brechin City on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Peterhead have asked supporters not to gather outside Balmoor Stadium before tomorrow's Buchan derby with Fraserburgh. (Press & Journal)
"I should never have gone to the World Cup", admits Don Masson, who missed a penalty in the 1978 opening defeat to Peru, in a new book. (Scotsman)