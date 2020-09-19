Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom helped PAOK win a first Greek Super League title in 34 years in 2018-19

Middlesbrough have signed PAOK striker Chuba Akpom for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old former Arsenal man scored 14 goals in 54 league appearances for the Greek side.

He had loans with Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull and Brighton during his time with the Gunners.

"I told him what we were doing at the club, and right from day one, he wanted to come, and I'm delighted," Boro boss Neil Warnock told the club website. external-link

