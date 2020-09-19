Everton 5-2 West Bromwich Albion: Slavan Bilic says he should be able to speak to referee

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic felt he deserved an explanation for why Everton's first goal was awarded after he was sent off in Saturday's 5-2 loss.

Bilic was dismissed as he remonstrated with referee Mike Dean at half-time.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored Everton's first, the goal initially ruled out before it was awarded by the video assistant referee.

"The analysis guys told me it was a foul for us before their first goal," Bilic told BBC Sport.

The 52-year-old added: "As a manager I should be in a situation to ask the referee what's going on.

"It's not like the game was going on, it was half-time - nobody was around. I didn't swear. I asked him in a frustrated way but I didn't go over the line. But he just ignored me and gave me red.

"As a manager you have that right if you are not crossing the line. I told him if you want to kill us, kill us. That's all."

West Brom have lost their first two games of the Premier League season, conceding eight goals in the process.

However, the Baggies were the better side in the opening exchanges at Everton and had deservedly taken the lead through Grady Diangana's stunning solo effort.

But the dismissal of Kieran Gibbs just before half-time - for a push on James Rodriguez - proved too much as they conceded three goals in the second half.

After the game, Gibbs apologised for his sending-off, saying: "I take full responsibility for today's game. I let the team and supporters down with a moment of stupidity.

"I have always tried to play the game fairly and will make sure I keep disciplined when provoked. I should not have reacted and for that I apologise."

Bilic added: "We showed some naivety. We had enough players to defend the set-plays.

"We saw everything in this game - a lot of quality, a lot of things to be proud of and build on. Just copy and paste in next game. But unfortunately there are enough things we can't do on this level.

"We have only ourselves to blame. There shouldn't be lessons. We have set-plays in the Championship against some teams even more dangerous than this level. The amount of 6ft whatever guys. You can't switch off."