Chris Hughton has twice won promotion to the Premier League as a manager - with Newcastle in 2010 and Brighton in 2017

Nottingham Forest have appointed Chris Hughton as their new manager after sacking Sabri Lamouchi.

Forest have lost their first four Championship games of the season, with Saturday's 2-1 loss to Bristol City leaving them 22nd in the table.

They failed to win any of their last 10 league games under Lamouchi, collapsing spectacularly at the end of last season to miss out on the play-offs.

Hughton, 61, has taken his first job since leaving Brighton in 2019.

The former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland defender spent more than four years with the Seagulls, leading them to promotion from the Championship in 2017 and then keeping them in the Premier League for the following two seasons.

But he was dismissed in May 2019 after a poor second half of 2018-19 had seen them narrowly avoid relegation.

Prior to his time with Brighton, Hughton had spells as manager of Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich.

He is the 13th full-time managerial appointment by Forest since Billy Davies' first spell at the club ended in the summer of 2011.

Sabri Lamouchi was appointed by Nottingham Forest in June 2019

Lamouchi, 48, spent just over 15 months in charge at the City Ground and had signed a new undisclosed-length contract in June.

The former Rennes and Ivory Coast boss played 12 times for France and represented Monaco, Inter Milan and Marseille in a near 20-year playing career.

Forest had looked almost certain to finish in a play-off spot at the end of Lamouchi's first year in charge, but dropped points late in the campaign proved costly.

Their bad end to the season culminated in a 4-1 home defeat by Stoke in their final game which, coupled with Swansea's 4-1 win at Reading, saw Forest finish seventh and outside the top six on goal difference.