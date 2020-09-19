Last updated on .From the section Premier League

There have been four penalties in Leeds' first two Premier League games this season - the most in a team's first two games in a single campaign since Bolton in 2002-03

Leeds United waited 16 years for their return to the Premier League and now they are back, they are here to have fun.

Their opening two games have featured 14 goals- a 4-3 defeat by champions Liverpool, followed by a thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham on Saturday.

That is the highest number of goals for a top-flight side's opening two matches since Wolves in 1962-63.

And the seven scored by Leeds and Fulham was the most in a Premier League game between two promoted teams since Wolves beat Leicester 4-3 in October 2003.

Marcelo Bielsa's team should have had it wrapped up at 4-1 - Leeds' Helder Costa scored within five minutes, before penalties at either were converted in the first half.

Patrick Bamford and Costa added Leeds' third and fourth goals respectively but a frantic period saw Fulham substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid's low drive and Aleksandar Mitrovic's second goal of the day set up a dramatic conclusion.

'I would rather save my nerves'

"You're going to watch Leeds for the rest of the season and you're going to enjoy it," former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live after a breathless conclusion at Elland Road.

"It was like a basketball match. It was end to end and you didn't want to take your eyes off it," said ex-Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards.

But it was not quite as easy to enjoy for Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who was substituted in the 70th minute after a goal - his second of the season - and an assist.

"We wanted to win but it was a bit too close in the end," he told BT Sport. "The second goal caught us off guard and the third goal wasn't long after that so it made us panic a bit.

"We managed to see it out but watching from the sidelines was horrible when I came off!"

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, added: "It was a very entertaining game for the supporters watching on the TV. We should have just finished the game at 4-1.

"It's dangerous. Obviously fans want to see attractive, offensive football on the TV but I would rather save my nerves and win the game more comfortably!

"But football is a game for the supporters, a game for the fans and I hope they like it. I can imagine 0-0 is boring for the fans."

Richard Humphries: I'm all for Leeds playing positive football but we won't survive the season if we don't learn how to defend.

Jonathan: Leeds are a good side to watch going forwards but that's seven conceded in less than two games now. They can't carry on like that, Leeds and Fulham both need to tighten up at the back if they're going to survive this season

Kevin: Too many players playing Fifa during lockdown. Where's the defending gone?

Josh: Am I the only one who misses proper defending? Goals don't seem to hold much weight anymore.

Graham Green: Someone needs to tell Leeds that not every Premier League match has to have at least seven goals.

London Money: I think all Leeds games are going to be 4-3 this year, although I have no idea who to!