Max Aarons played all of Norwich's 2-2 draw with Preston despite stories linking him with a move to Barcelona

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke says he would turn down a £100m bid for Barcelona-linked defender Max Aarons.

The Canaries have reportedly rejected a loan offer for the 20-year-old England Under-21 right-back, who has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich.

Aarons played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Preston.

"I wouldn't sell Max Aarons, not for £100m, because he's too important for us, but that's quite normal," Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"If there is a crazy offer then of course the key people in the club have to make the decision but I am quite relaxed.

"He was touted with each and every club, but it's the same, we don't comment on any rumours and speculation, he's our player and will be our player and it's important to have him.

"It's not a surprise he's linked with the best clubs in the world because he's such a top talented player, thank God we have developed him and we want to develop him further on and hopefully this will last pretty long."

Aarons played in all but two of Norwich's Premier League games last season, having made his name as the Canaries won the 2018-19 Championship title, and has started in both of his side's matches this season.

He signed a contract that kept him at Carrow Road until the summer of 2023 less than two years ago.