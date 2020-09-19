Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Reguilon's transfer was confirmed shortly before Spurs announced Gareth Bale would be rejoining the club on loan

Tottenham have signed Spain defender Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid on a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old came through the youth set-up at Real and made his first-team debut in October 2018.

He was on loan at Sevilla last season and helped them win the Europa League as well as finish fourth in La Liga.

Shortly after the news of the Reguilon deal, Tottenham announced Gareth Bale had completed his return to the club on a season-long loan from Real.

Manchester United also spoke to Real about Reguilon but were put off by the Spanish club's insistence on a buyback clause, which allowed Spurs to step in.

He will wear the number three shirt for Tottenham, who play at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.