German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach0

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham on his Borussia Dortmund debut
Jude Bellingham scored on his Borussia Dortmund debut in the German Cup against Duisburg earlier this week

England youth international Jude Bellingham made his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund and picked up an assist in a comfortable victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bellingham, 17, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham this summer, set up the opener for teenage team-mate Giovanni Reyna in the first half.

England international Jadon Sancho also picked up an assist for Erling Braut Haaland's second goal after the break.

Haaland had earlier scored a penalty.

The spot-kick, won by 17-year-old American Reyna, went to a Video Assistant Review, while Gladbach had an appeal of their own dismissed later in the second half for a challenge by Mats Hummels on Marcus Thuram.

Reyna was one of several young players named in the starting XI, including Haaland, 20, Sancho, 20 and Bellingham.

Dortmund dominated throughout and Sancho flicked a header on to the crossbar in the first half during an impressive display.

His relationship with Haaland flourished and the Norwegian international raced over to celebrate with Sancho after netting his second of the match.

The victory caps off a good week for Bellingham, who scored on his debut in the German Cup against Duisburg on Monday.

There were 10,000 fans in the stadium to see the win in Dortmund's home game, while RB Leipzig could have 8,400 supporters and Union and Hertha Berlin were allowed about 4,000 each on the opening weekend of the German top flight.

Fans in the stadium
Fans were allowed in the stadium on the opening weekend of the Bundesliga

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 23Can
  • 15Hummels
  • 16AkanjiBooked at 13mins
  • 24Meunier
  • 28Witsel
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forDelaneyat 67'minutes
  • 10T HazardSubstituted forPasslackat 19'minutes
  • 32ReynaSubstituted forReusat 78'minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forBrandtat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 8Dahoud
  • 11Reus
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 27Wolf
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Hitz

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 25Bensebaini
  • 18Lainer
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 6Kramer
  • 17WendtSubstituted forHerrmannat 69'minutes
  • 11WolfSubstituted forThuramat 57'minutes
  • 13StindlBooked at 39minsSubstituted forPleaat 57'minutes
  • 23Hofmann

Substitutes

  • 3Lang
  • 7Herrmann
  • 10Thuram
  • 14Plea
  • 16Traoré
  • 21Sippel
  • 24Jantschke
  • 26Müsel
  • 43Reitz
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych
Attendance:
9,300

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Axel Witsel.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

  7. Post update

    Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt replaces Jadon Sancho.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus replaces Giovanni Reyna.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Emre Can.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Meunier tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alassane Plea with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Patrick Herrmann replaces Oscar Wendt.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Delaney replaces Jude Bellingham.

  17. Post update

    Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  19. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th September 2020

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach0
  • Köln1. FC Köln2Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim3
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin1AugsburgFC Augsburg3
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt1DSC Arminia BielefeldDSC Arminia Bielefeld1
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen1Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin4
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart2FreiburgSC Freiburg3

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11008083
2Hertha Berlin11004133
3B Dortmund11003033
4Augsburg11003123
5Hoffenheim11003213
5Freiburg11003213
7Frankfurt10101101
7DSC Arminia Bielefeld10101101
9Wolfsburg00000000
9RB Leipzig00000000
9B Leverkusen00000000
9Mainz00000000
13Stuttgart100123-10
13Köln100123-10
15Union Berlin100113-20
16Werder Bremen100114-30
17B Mgladbach100103-30
18Schalke100108-80
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories