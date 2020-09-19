Dutch Eredivisie
PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven2FC EmmenFC Emmen1

Noni Madueke celebrates
Noni Madueke has a goal and two assists in two appearances this season

English youngster Noni Madueke scored his first goal for PSV Eindhoven in his second start as the Dutch giants maintained their winning opening to the Eredivisie season.

Madueke, 18, slotted in at the back post after 21 minutes against FC Emmen.

FC Emmen looked set for a point after Yvon Mvogo's own goal but Maximiliano Romero scored a 94th-minute winner.

Madueke provided two assists as a substitute in a 3-1 win over Groningen last Sunday.

The attacking midfielder joined PSV from Tottenham aged 16 in June 2018, having also rejected the offer of a professional contract with Manchester United.

He made his first PSV start in the club's final league match of the 2019-20 season in March, following three substitute appearances, before the Dutch top-flight season was curtailed in April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

London-born Madueke previously starred in the Uefa Youth League for Spurs, for whom he was U16s captain, and has represented England at Under-18 level.

Line-ups

PSV Eindhoven

  • 38Mvogo
  • 22Dumfries
  • 33Teze
  • 28Boscagli
  • 31Max
  • 10IhattarenSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 62'minutes
  • 18Rosario
  • 30Thomas
  • 19GakpoSubstituted forRomeroat 89'minutes
  • 23MaduekeSubstituted forMauro Júniorat 61'minutes
  • 9Malen

Substitutes

  • 4Viergever
  • 5Baumgartl
  • 7Tué Na Bangna
  • 8Hendrix
  • 13Unnerstall
  • 17Mauro Júnior
  • 20Romero
  • 21Delanghe
  • 29Piroe
  • 32Sadilek

FC Emmen

  • 26Telgenkamp
  • 23Bijl
  • 5AraujoSubstituted forGranecnyat 83'minutes
  • 3Veendorp
  • 22CavlanBooked at 42minsSubstituted forBakkerat 81'minutes
  • 7Tibbling
  • 20Chacón
  • 11LaursenBooked at 84mins
  • 10PeñaSubstituted forPayneat 89'minutes
  • 32de VosSubstituted forCacianoat 80'minutes
  • 9KolarSubstituted forJansenat 80'minutesBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 4Bakker
  • 6Jansen
  • 15Caciano
  • 16Jalving
  • 18Granecny
  • 21Ben Moussa
  • 24Bernadou
  • 25Sidibe
  • 30Payne
  • 93van der Lei
Referee:
Martin van den Kerkhof
Attendance:
8,000

Match Stats

Home TeamPSV EindhovenAway TeamFC Emmen
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, PSV Eindhoven 2, FC Emmen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 2, FC Emmen 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! PSV Eindhoven 2, FC Emmen 1. Maximiliano Romero (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Philipp Max with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven).

  6. Post update

    Anco Jansen (FC Emmen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Emmen. Desevio Payne replaces Sergio Peña.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Maximiliano Romero replaces Cody Gakpo.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Dennis Telgenkamp.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mauro Júnior.

  12. Booking

    Anco Jansen (FC Emmen) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Anco Jansen (FC Emmen).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Philipp Max with a cross following a corner.

  16. Booking

    Nikolai Laursen (FC Emmen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Simon Tibbling.

  18. Goal!

    Own Goal by Yvon Mvogo, PSV Eindhoven. PSV Eindhoven 1, FC Emmen 1.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Emmen. Denis Granecny replaces Miguel Araujo.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Emmen. Nick Bakker replaces Caner Cavlan.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th September 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1sc Heerenveen22005146
2PSV Eindhoven22005236
3Vitesse22003036
4VVV-Venlo21106424
5FC Twente11002023
6Feyenoord11002023
7Heracles Almelo11002023
8Ajax11001013
9AZ Alkmaar10101101
10FC Utrecht10101101
11PEC Zwolle201113-21
12RKC Waalwijk100101-10
13FC Groningen100113-20
14ADO Den Haag100102-20
15Willem II100102-20
16FC Emmen200247-30
17Sparta Rotterdam200203-30
18Fortuna Sittard200215-40
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

