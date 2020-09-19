Last updated on .From the section European Football

Noni Madueke has a goal and two assists in two appearances this season

English youngster Noni Madueke scored his first goal for PSV Eindhoven in his second start as the Dutch giants maintained their winning opening to the Eredivisie season.

Madueke, 18, slotted in at the back post after 21 minutes against FC Emmen.

FC Emmen looked set for a point after Yvon Mvogo's own goal but Maximiliano Romero scored a 94th-minute winner.

Madueke provided two assists as a substitute in a 3-1 win over Groningen last Sunday.

The attacking midfielder joined PSV from Tottenham aged 16 in June 2018, having also rejected the offer of a professional contract with Manchester United.

He made his first PSV start in the club's final league match of the 2019-20 season in March, following three substitute appearances, before the Dutch top-flight season was curtailed in April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

London-born Madueke previously starred in the Uefa Youth League for Spurs, for whom he was U16s captain, and has represented England at Under-18 level.