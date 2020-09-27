League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: LNER Stadium

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich33006069
2Hull33005059
3Doncaster32108357
4Sunderland32104137
5Lincoln City22004136
6Swindon32017526
7Gillingham32015416
8Wimbledon31207615
9Plymouth31206515
10Northampton311145-14
11Charlton21013303
12Oxford Utd310245-13
13Fleetwood310234-13
14Blackpool310223-13
15Crewe310223-13
16Burton310257-23
17Accrington310246-23
18Wigan310246-23
19Peterborough310224-23
20Shrewsbury302123-12
21Portsmouth302112-12
22MK Dons301225-31
23Rochdale301215-41
24Bristol Rovers301227-51
