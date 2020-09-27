Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County15:00AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers97201821623
2Celtic76102051519
3Hibernian8521135817
4Aberdeen640255012
5Kilmarnock93241211111
6Ross County8323711-411
7Dundee Utd9324714-711
8Motherwell922569-38
9Livingston92251014-48
10Hamilton8215613-77
11St Johnstone9216411-77
12St Mirren9216513-87
