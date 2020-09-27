Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell0RangersRangers1

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 31Gallagher
  • 16Mugabi
  • 4Lamie
  • 33O'Donnell
  • 6Campbell
  • 7O'Hara
  • 19Polworth
  • 2Grimshaw
  • 32Watt
  • 29Lang

Substitutes

  • 5McGinley
  • 8Crawford
  • 9White
  • 14Hylton
  • 15Maguire
  • 17Seedorf
  • 23Morrison
  • 26Cornelius
  • 99Long

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5Helander
  • 3Bassey
  • 10Davis
  • 18Kamara
  • 37Arfield
  • 22Jones
  • 20Morelos
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 4Edmundson
  • 7Hagi
  • 9Defoe
  • 11Itten
  • 16Patterson
  • 24Stewart
  • 26Balogun
  • 31Barisic
  • 33McLaughlin
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).

  2. Post update

    Liam Polworth (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

  4. Post update

    Mark O'Hara (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Steven Davis (Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Motherwell 0, Rangers 1. James Tavernier (Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mark O'Hara (Motherwell).

  11. Post update

    Filip Helander (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Calvin Bassey.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers97201821623
2Celtic76102051519
3Hibernian8521135817
4Aberdeen640255012
5Kilmarnock93241211111
6Ross County8323711-411
7Dundee Utd9324714-711
8Motherwell922569-38
9Livingston92251014-48
10Hamilton8215613-77
11St Johnstone9216411-77
12St Mirren9216513-87
View full Scottish Premiership table

