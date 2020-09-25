Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jose Mourinho's eight successive home victories against Newcastle is his longest 100% winning streak at home against any club.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are expected to rotate their squad following Thursday's Europa League win in North Macedonia.

Matt Doherty, Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Lucas Moura are all set to return after being rested but Gareth Bale is sidelined with a knee injury.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin's ankle injury will be assessed, while Ciaran Clark is out with a thigh problem.

Jamal Lewis is a major doubt due to an eye injury sustained last weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides have had one very good performance and result in the Premier League so far this season - and one very bad one too.

I'm going for Tottenham here, though. They have got to wait for Gareth Bale to get fit, but even without him they showed last week against Southampton that they have got a big attacking threat.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter and Tottenham fan Declan McKenna

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won a joint-club record 22 Premier League matches versus Tottenham.

Spurs have won five of the past six meetings but lost their last home fixture against Newcastle in August 2019.

That victory was a fourth in six away league meetings for the Magpies.

Newcastle are one short of 200 top-flight goals against Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs could lose their opening two Premier League home fixtures for just the third time, after 1995-96 and 2008-09.

Jose Mourinho has only once lost two of the opening three league matches in a season in his career, having done so with Manchester United in 2018-19.

Harry Kane's four assists against Southampton matched his total tally from the previous 43 Premier League appearances.

Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for 24 Premier League goals since 2015-16, the best return of any duo during that period.

Newcastle United