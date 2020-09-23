Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pedro Neto and Raul Jimenez scored in Wolves' 2-0 win at West Ham in June

TEAM NEWS

Manager David Moyes will not attend West Ham's game because of his positive coronavirus test, and will relay instructions via assistant Alan Irvine.

Issa Diop and Josh Cullen also miss out because of positive tests, but Mark Noble returns after a toe problem.

Wolves' new signing Nelson Semedo is available for his debut following a move from Barcelona.

Fernando Marcal is likely to miss out after being forced off against Manchester City with a calf injury.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says several other unnamed players are injury doubts.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves will feel they deserved something out of their game against Manchester City and, if they create as many chances as they did in that game, I don't think they will end up empty-handed again this time.

West Ham need a win but they will have to try to get one without their manager David Moyes, who is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. He should still be able to speak to his players before kick-off via a video call though.

The Hammers were actually pretty decent in defeat against Arsenal last weekend but I think a draw would be a good result for them here.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Declan McKenna

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won four successive Premier League games against West Ham without conceding a goal.

The Hammers' last top-flight win in this fixture was 2-0 at Upton Park in 2011.

West Ham United

The Hammers are in danger of losing their opening three league matches for the third time in four seasons.

They could fail to score in their opening two top-flight home fixtures for the first time since 1971.

West Ham have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 10 league games at the London Stadium.

Their last shut-out in a Premier League home match came in the 4-0 win against Bournemouth on 1 January in David Moyes' first game since being reappointed.

Michail Antonio has scored nine Premier League goals since the competition resumed in June - no player has more in that period prior to this weekend's fixtures.

Mark Noble has scored 46 Premier League goals for West Ham and is one short of equalling Paolo Di Canio as the Hammers' all-time top scorer in the division.

Wolverhampton Wanderers