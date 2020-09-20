Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says he has to 'deserve' a new deal

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments44

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola is starting his fifth season at Manchester City

Manager Pep Guardiola says he needs to "deserve" an extension to his Manchester City contract rather than just be handed one.

The Spaniard's current contract expires at the end of this season and the City hierarchy want him to stay.

Guardiola, 49, starts his fifth season in charge of City at Wolves on Monday - longer than his spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"I would love to stay longer here," he said.

"It is a place I love to be but I have to deserve it. This club achieved standards in the last decade but we have to maintain that."

Guardiola says neither chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak nor chief executive Ferran Soriano have spoken to him about the situation.

However, after last season's relative disappointment, when they finished 18 points behind champions Liverpool and suffered an unexpected Champions League quarter-final exit to Lyon, who were then easily beaten by Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, there is pressure on Guardiola to improve results.

"They didn't tell me you have to do this or that, they told me to play," said Guardiola. "But I know the standards of the club and if I don't achieve the standards, I probably don't deserve so I have to win to extend my contract."

Guardiola names Fernandinho captain, responds to Foden's critics

Guardiola has already bought two new players - Spain winger Ferran Torres and Dutch centre-back Nathan Ake, who is set to make his debut in the Premier League game at Wolves as Aymeric Laporte has been ruled out because of training he missed following a positive coronavirus test.

He is still looking for a right-sided central defender, so Fernandinho is likely to continue in the role, having been confirmed as David Silva's replacement as captain following a decision by the City players.

It remains to be seen what midfielder Phil Foden's involvement will be against Wolves, after he and Manchester United's Mason Greenwood were sent home from England duty two weeks ago for breaching coronavirus quarantine guidelines in Iceland.

Responding to some of the criticism the pair had faced, Guardiola said: "Phil knows he made a mistake but I would say stop giving too much advice to other people.

"If every one of us put the same high expectations on ourselves as we put on others, it would be better. When you make demands of others, stop and look to what you have done in the past and stick to what you have to, then our society would be better."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • He spent most of last season looking like he didn't want to be there. He got a bit of passion back after lockdown but I'm not sure he wants another deal.

    Other than Ole there are a lot of top managers battling it out in the prem, you would think Pep would enjoy the test.

  • For me Pep's skill is successfully managing all those ego's. I am not sure he would he do a better job than Sean Dyche coaching this current Burnley squad.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • New cb and striker....give the fans hope and if poss a new mid fielder


    Thaaaanks

  • You will have to do better than the Carabao cup then 🤣

  • It's a lot easier to achieve and maintain those standards of the last decade when you have an open cheque book and BS sponsorship deals from alleged family members. Try your methods on a newly promoted championship team who have to watch what they spend and carefully promote from within. You get a lot more credibility with opposition fans and although I'm no City fan I quite like Pep!!

  • He wants to go.

  • Yes Pep, the best in the business by far, plan A different class & if plan A is not working then try harder to improve plan A, so lucky to have him in charge of our club as Pep does what he does best which is let his team express themselves and win trophies!

  • Peps setting the scene for leaving

  • Pep is the next England manager, like it or not

    • Navjot Sidhu replied:
      No chance. After capello and Eriksson, England won't ever hire a non English boss for the national side.

  • It’s not about the contract singularly, it’s all about the money collectively, and God knows they can afford it, so of course he signs and stays.

  • What a daft statement. If someone's offering money you don't deserve, you take it. What he's really saying is "that's not enough" or "I don't want you money, I want someone elses."

  • Which for winning only the League Cup last season after the billions he's frittered on bench warmers, and still not getting within touching distance of the Champions League, you'd have to say the name Fraudiola pretty much fits

  • Until he get's Cardiff City relegated then he can never be considered a great manager like Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

    • D1 replied:
      They're only 6 points off 1st place, much better than how they finished last year..

  • Money! Money! Money!

  • Not sure he deserves a new deal.

    Citeh are a half decent domestic team, capable of winning the league Cup whenever they fancy.

    But that is all they are, no more than that.

    • hutcho16 replied:
      Your talking rubbish

  • Hes looking for a way out.. The only person Pepe thinks about is himself

  • Its a very honest self assessment, to manage city love or hate them, with the amount of money they spend its a privileged job, and being the manager with the amount of money that is spent its expected that he wins, so he is right, if he is offered a new contract its because he is earning it for the club.

    Pep is good for the Prep, he is very competitive and will attract good players

  • This man is becoming a joke

  • He could always stay if they have a poor season and take a wage cut. That's how meritocracy works isn't it.

    Unless he's saying someone else could perhaps do Man City better, but I don't think he's saying that.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC