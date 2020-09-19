Scottish gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Betfred Cup, Aberdeen, Hibs, Kieran Tierney

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard calls on Premiership clubs to help finance coronavirus testing for part-time teams to ensure the Betfred Cup goes ahead as planned. (Scotland on Sunday)external-link

"There's still a lot of work to do and we can still get even better," says Steven Gerrard as the Rangers manager demands more from his defenders - despite their record-breaking run of clean-sheets. (Sunday Mail)external-link

"We have a contingency if something outrageous happened," says Neil Lennon on the prospect of replacing Odsonne Edouard, although the Celtic boss insists the club do not want to sell. (Sunday Mail)external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hints at resting skipper Scott Brown more often this season in order to make sure the 35-year-old is at his best for the "really intense games". (Sun)external-link

Currently isolating at a training camp in the Algarve, Sporting Libson are determined to play their Europa League tie against Aberdeen after nine players and their head coach tested positive for coronavirus. (Sunday Mail)external-link

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet wants to be the first player to score against Rangers this season when the teams meet at Easter Road today. (Scotland on Sunday)external-link

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is facing another injury sweat after he pulled out of yesterday's win over West Ham after suffering an injury in the warm-up. (Sunday Mail)external-link

Hearts winger Jordan Roberts says he has improved physically and mentally, having had a disappointing first taste of Scottish football at Inverness CT five years ago. (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link

