Rangers manager Steven Gerrard calls on Premiership clubs to help finance coronavirus testing for part-time teams to ensure the Betfred Cup goes ahead as planned. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

"There's still a lot of work to do and we can still get even better," says Steven Gerrard as the Rangers manager demands more from his defenders - despite their record-breaking run of clean-sheets. (Sunday Mail) external-link

"We have a contingency if something outrageous happened," says Neil Lennon on the prospect of replacing Odsonne Edouard, although the Celtic boss insists the club do not want to sell. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hints at resting skipper Scott Brown more often this season in order to make sure the 35-year-old is at his best for the "really intense games". (Sun) external-link

Currently isolating at a training camp in the Algarve, Sporting Libson are determined to play their Europa League tie against Aberdeen after nine players and their head coach tested positive for coronavirus. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet wants to be the first player to score against Rangers this season when the teams meet at Easter Road today. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is facing another injury sweat after he pulled out of yesterday's win over West Ham after suffering an injury in the warm-up. (Sunday Mail) external-link