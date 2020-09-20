Last updated on .From the section QPR

Seny Dieng was called up to the Senegal squad in May 2014 while playing for Grasshoppers Zurich

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng has signed a new four-year contract at the Championship club.

The 25-year-old Swiss-born player joined Rangers three years ago, but has yet to make a first team appearance.

He has spent the past three seasons on loan, first in non-league and then with Stevenage, Dundee and Doncaster Rovers, making 32 appearances for the latter in a season-long spell last term.

"Ultimately my goal is to play for QPR," he told the club website.

"We've got healthy competition in the goalkeeping position and I'm fighting for my place."