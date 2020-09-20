First Half ends, Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Line-ups
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 20Atal
- 24Pelmard
- 4Costa Santos
- 23Lotomba
- 19Thuram-Ulien
- 6Schneiderlin
- 8Lees-Melou
- 22Rony Lopes
- 11Gouiri
- 13Kamara
Substitutes
- 7Maolida
- 14Ndoye
- 27Trouillet
- 30Cardinale
- 33Daniliuc
- 34Sylvestre
- 35Guessand
- 36Ben Seghir
- 37Pionnier Bertrand
PSG
- 1Navas
- 24Florenzi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Bakker
- 27GueyeSubstituted forHerreraat 23'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 43mins
- 23Draxler
- 11Di María
- 9Icardi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 21Herrera
- 29Muinga
- 30Bulka
- 31Dagba
- 33Fadiga
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 38Kapo
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mitchel Bakker.
Post update
Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jordan Lotomba.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rony Lopes (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amine Gouiri with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Rony Lopes (Nice).
Post update
Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Youcef Atal (Nice).
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Goal! Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Kephren Thuram (Nice) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Youcef Atal (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rony Lopes (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Schneiderlin.
Post update
Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).