French Ligue 1
NiceNice0PSGParis Saint Germain2

Line-ups

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 20Atal
  • 24Pelmard
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 23Lotomba
  • 19Thuram-Ulien
  • 6Schneiderlin
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 22Rony Lopes
  • 11Gouiri
  • 13Kamara

Substitutes

  • 7Maolida
  • 14Ndoye
  • 27Trouillet
  • 30Cardinale
  • 33Daniliuc
  • 34Sylvestre
  • 35Guessand
  • 36Ben Seghir
  • 37Pionnier Bertrand

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 24Florenzi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Bakker
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forHerreraat 23'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 43mins
  • 23Draxler
  • 11Di María
  • 9Icardi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 21Herrera
  • 29Muinga
  • 30Bulka
  • 31Dagba
  • 33Fadiga
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
  • 38Kapo
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mitchel Bakker.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jordan Lotomba.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

  7. Booking

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rony Lopes (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amine Gouiri with a through ball.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rony Lopes (Nice).

  10. Post update

    Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Youcef Atal (Nice).

  13. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Kephren Thuram (Nice) after a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Post update

    Youcef Atal (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rony Lopes (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Schneiderlin.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

