Match ends, Juventus 3, Sampdoria 0.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Juventus marked Andrea Pirlo's first match as head coach with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sampdoria in Serie A.
Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring on his debut, with a calm finish into the bottom left corner.
And Leonardo Bonucci prodded in the second for Juve, who are chasing a 10th successive Scudetto.
Ronaldo, who had earlier hit the crossbar, rounded off the scoring late on from Aaron Ramsey's pass.
Like Sunday's other Serie A matches, a small number of supporters were at the season opener after the Italian government allowed up to 1,000 fans to attend matches for the first time since March.
Former Milan and Juventus midfielder Pirlo had no senior coaching experience before he was chosen to replace Maurizio Sarri in August, and only received his coaching badge last week.
However, this was a relatively comfortable introduction to his new role, with his side easing to victory against Claudio Ranieri's team.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 3ChielliniSubstituted forDemiralat 83'minutes
- 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forBentancurat 78'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 14McKennie
- 38FrabottaBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 67'minutes
- 8Ramsey
- 44KulusevskiSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 82'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 5Arthur
- 11Douglas Costa
- 24Rugani
- 28Demiral
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 39Portanova
- 40Vrioni
- 41Nicolussi Caviglia
- 77Buffon
Sampdoria
- 1Audero
- 24Bereszynski
- 21TonelliBooked at 4minsSubstituted forYoshidaat 45'minutes
- 15Colley
- 3Augello
- 6Ekdal
- 12DepaoliSubstituted forRamírezat 45'minutes
- 18ThorsbySubstituted forDamsgaardat 70'minutes
- 14Jankto
- 26LérisSubstituted forQuagliarellaat 45'minutes
- 9BonazzoliSubstituted forVerreat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Vieira
- 5Chabot
- 8Verre
- 11Ramírez
- 19Regini
- 20La Gumina
- 22Yoshida
- 25Ferrari
- 27Quagliarella
- 28Capezzi
- 30Ravaglia
- 38Damsgaard
- Referee:
- Marco Piccinini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Sampdoria 0.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Danilo tries a through ball, but Weston McKennie is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Sampdoria 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Valerio Verre following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Weston McKennie (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bartosz Bereszynski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tommaso Augello with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Merih Demiral replaces Giorgio Chiellini.
Post update
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
Post update
Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valerio Verre.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Sampdoria 0. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Weston McKennie (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gastón Ramírez.