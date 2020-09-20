Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus3SampdoriaSampdoria0

Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrea Pirlo
Juventus have won their first game in their last five Serie A campaigns

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Juventus marked Andrea Pirlo's first match as head coach with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sampdoria in Serie A.

Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring on his debut, with a calm finish into the bottom left corner.

And Leonardo Bonucci prodded in the second for Juve, who are chasing a 10th successive Scudetto.

Ronaldo, who had earlier hit the crossbar, rounded off the scoring late on from Aaron Ramsey's pass.

Like Sunday's other Serie A matches, a small number of supporters were at the season opener after the Italian government allowed up to 1,000 fans to attend matches for the first time since March.

Former Milan and Juventus midfielder Pirlo had no senior coaching experience before he was chosen to replace Maurizio Sarri in August, and only received his coaching badge last week.

However, this was a relatively comfortable introduction to his new role, with his side easing to victory against Claudio Ranieri's team.

Will Juventus gamble on rookie coach Pirlo pay off?

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3ChielliniSubstituted forDemiralat 83'minutes
  • 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forBentancurat 78'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 14McKennie
  • 38FrabottaBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 67'minutes
  • 8Ramsey
  • 44KulusevskiSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 82'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 5Arthur
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 24Rugani
  • 28Demiral
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 39Portanova
  • 40Vrioni
  • 41Nicolussi Caviglia
  • 77Buffon

Sampdoria

  • 1Audero
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 21TonelliBooked at 4minsSubstituted forYoshidaat 45'minutes
  • 15Colley
  • 3Augello
  • 6Ekdal
  • 12DepaoliSubstituted forRamírezat 45'minutes
  • 18ThorsbySubstituted forDamsgaardat 70'minutes
  • 14Jankto
  • 26LérisSubstituted forQuagliarellaat 45'minutes
  • 9BonazzoliSubstituted forVerreat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Vieira
  • 5Chabot
  • 8Verre
  • 11Ramírez
  • 19Regini
  • 20La Gumina
  • 22Yoshida
  • 25Ferrari
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 28Capezzi
  • 30Ravaglia
  • 38Damsgaard
Referee:
Marco Piccinini

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSampdoria
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home20
Away15
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 3, Sampdoria 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Sampdoria 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Danilo tries a through ball, but Weston McKennie is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 3, Sampdoria 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Valerio Verre following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Weston McKennie (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bartosz Bereszynski.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tommaso Augello with a cross following a corner.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Merih Demiral replaces Giorgio Chiellini.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

  14. Post update

    Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valerio Verre.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 2, Sampdoria 0. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Weston McKennie (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Juan Cuadrado.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gastón Ramírez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th September 2020

