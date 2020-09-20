Spanish La Liga
Real SociedadReal Sociedad0Real MadridReal Madrid0

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alexander Isak
Real Madrid have now failed to win their opening match in five of the last eight La Liga campaigns

Champions Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw at Real Sociedad in their opening game of the new La Liga season.

Zinedine Zidane's side started their campaign a week later than other teams, having been in European action last month but looked short of their best.

They created very few clear-cut chances, Karim Benzema's low strike pushed away by goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Ex-Manchester City midfielder David Silva made his Sociedad debut but was unable to create a goal.

The hosts had the better of the chances but Alexander Isak's low strike was kept out by Thibaut Courtois and Ander Barrenetxea side-footed a volley narrowly wide.

Real were without the injured Eden Hazard who was out with an ankle injury, while Welshman Gareth Bale left the club this week to re-join Tottenham on a season-long loan deal.

Brazilian youngsters Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo failed to make an impact on the game, while Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard - who impressed last season while on loan at Sociedad - was steady in the middle of the park.

Dani Carvajal's long-range strike was straight at Sociedad keeper Remiro, who also kept out Toni Kroos' curling strike to leave the visitors frustrated on their return to action.

Meanwhile, Real gave a second half debut to midfielder Marvin Park,external-link who spent three years as a junior at Tranmere Rovers.

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

  • 1Remiro
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 6Elustondo
  • 24Le Normand
  • 12MuñozBooked at 33mins
  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 16GuevaraSubstituted forGonzalezat 89'minutes
  • 8Merino
  • 22BarrenetxeaBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBautistaat 75'minutes
  • 10OyarzabalSubstituted forJanuzajat 74'minutes
  • 19IsakSubstituted forSilvaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Llorente
  • 11Januzaj
  • 13Moyá
  • 15Sagnan
  • 20Monreal
  • 21Silva
  • 25Bautista
  • 26Pacheco Dozagarat
  • 28López
  • 29Navarro
  • 32Blasco
  • 37Gonzalez

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 83mins
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 23MendyBooked at 29mins
  • 10ModricSubstituted forValverdeat 70'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 27RodrygoSubstituted forAkinlabi Parkat 70'minutes
  • 21ØdegaardSubstituted forCasemiroat 69'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forArribas Calvoat 90+1'minutes
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 12Marcelo
  • 14Casemiro
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Mayoral
  • 18Jovic
  • 19Odriozola
  • 26Altube
  • 28Akinlabi Park
  • 29Lunin
  • 30Arribas Calvo
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Sociedad 0, Real Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Real Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Urko Gonzalez.

  7. Post update

    Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Urko Gonzalez (Real Sociedad).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Marvin Park tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Sergio Arribas replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  13. Post update

    Marvin Park (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Urko Gonzalez (Real Sociedad).

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Urko Gonzalez replaces Ander Guevara.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Silva (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Portu.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Real Sociedad. Adnan Januzaj tries a through ball, but Robin Le Normand is caught offside.

  19. Booking

    Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th September 2020

  • Real SociedadReal Sociedad0Real MadridReal Madrid0
  • HuescaHuesca0CádizCádiz2
  • LevanteLevantePAtl MadridAtlético MadridP
    Match postponed - Other
  • SevillaSevillaPElcheElcheP
    Match postponed - Other
  • GranadaGranada2AlavésAlavés1
  • Real BetisReal Betis2Real ValladolidReal Valladolid0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada22004136
2Real Betis22003036
3Villarreal21103214
4Celta Vigo21102114
5Valencia21015413
6Osasuna21012113
7Getafe11001013
8Cádiz21012203
9Real Sociedad20201102
10Real Madrid10100001
11Eibar201112-11
12Huesca201113-21
13Real Valladolid201113-21
14Atl Madrid00000000
15Barcelona00000000
16Elche00000000
17Sevilla00000000
18Levante100124-20
19Alavés200213-20
20Ath Bilbao100102-20
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories