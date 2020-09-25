Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons is on a four-week winning streak in the Sportscene predictor. Can she finally be halted by one of our pundits?

Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday is the man trying to get the better of the The Nine presenter in forecasting the results of the weekend's Scottish Premiership matches.

Scottish Premiership - week 9 Amy Halliday Hamilton v Dundee United 0-1 1-1 Livingston v St Johnstone 1-1 1-0 St Mirren v Kilmarnock 1-0 1-2 Motherwell v Rangers 1-2 0-2 Celtic v Hibernian 3-1 3-1 Ross County v Aberdeen 0-1 0-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hamilton v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Andy's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Andy's prediction: 1-0

St Mirren v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Andy's prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Andy's prediction: 0-2

Celtic v Hibernian (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Andy's prediction: 3-1

Ross County v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Andy's prediction: 0-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Leanne Crichton 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30

Total scores Amy 470 Pundits 350