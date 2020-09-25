Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons is on a four-week winning streak in the Sportscene predictor. Can she finally be halted by one of our pundits?
Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday is the man trying to get the better of the The Nine presenter in forecasting the results of the weekend's Scottish Premiership matches.
|Scottish Premiership - week 9
|Amy
|Halliday
|Hamilton v Dundee United
|0-1
|1-1
|Livingston v St Johnstone
|1-1
|1-0
|St Mirren v Kilmarnock
|1-0
|1-2
|Motherwell v Rangers
|1-2
|0-2
|Celtic v Hibernian
|3-1
|3-1
|Ross County v Aberdeen
|0-1
|0-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Hamilton v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Andy's prediction: 1-1
Livingston v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Andy's prediction: 1-0
St Mirren v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Andy's prediction: 1-2
Motherwell v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Andy's prediction: 0-2
Celtic v Hibernian (Sun, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 3-1
Andy's prediction: 3-1
Ross County v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Andy's prediction: 0-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Total scores
|Amy
|470
|Pundits
|350
|Amy v Pundits
|P8
|W3
|D2
|L2