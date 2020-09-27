Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp called Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta an "exceptional manager" ahead of Monday's contest

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that midfielder Thiago is in contention to make his first start against Arsenal.

Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip have been ruled out but Joe Gomez has returned to training.

Arsenal hope to welcome back defender Kieran Tierney for the trip to Anfield, although Cedric Soares remains out.

Sokratis is still sidelined along with Emile Smith Rowe and Shkodran Mustafi.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Thiago came into the Liverpool side for his debut against Chelsea and bossed things without even having a sweat on. He looked quite a player.

I'd expect the Reds to dominate possession in this game too, and I still worry about Arsenal when they don't have the ball.

Yes, the Gunners beat Liverpool in July, but that was just after Jurgen Klopp's side had clinched the title.

I wouldn't take anything from that game as a suggestion Arsenal could do it again because Liverpool were not playing at anything like 100%. They will be this time, though.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won their past four home league games against Arsenal, their best run at Anfield since a seven-match winning streak ended in 1988.

Arsenal beat Liverpool in July for the first time in 10 Premier League meetings (D4, L5).

The Gunners can win back-to-back league games against Liverpool for the first time since September 2012.

Liverpool

Liverpool won their opening eight Premier League fixtures last season. The third match was a 3-1 home victory versus Arsenal.

No reigning champion has won their opening three Premier League matches since Manchester United in 2011-12.

Liverpool's 60-match unbeaten league run at home is the third longest in the history of England's top four divisions, behind Chelsea's 86 games (2004-08) and Liverpool's own streak of 63 (1978-80).

They have scored in 35 successive Premier League home fixtures since a 0-0 draw versus Manchester City in October 2018.

However, the Reds have conceded three goals in back-to-back league games at Anfield for the first time since September 1982.

Mo Salah has scored 26 of his last 33 Premier League goals at Anfield.

Thiago's last three competitive appearances against Arsenal ended in 5-1 victories, all for Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

